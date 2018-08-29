Catherine Ellis receives Sharlot Hall Award

By | Posted August 29th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Catherine Ellis

  Oracle resident Catherine Ellis, a noted author and historian, was presented the Sharlot Hall Award on Aug. 4 at the Prescott Centennial Center as part of the 15th Annual Western History Symposium. The award is given to a living Arizona woman who has made a valuable contribution to the understanding and awareness of Arizona and its history.

  Catherine was honored for her work as a writer, author and historian. She is a 5th generation Arizonan, a descendant of Mormon Battalion captain Jefferson Hunt who first crossed through southern Arizona in the 1840s. She has been an editorial consultant for the Journal of Arizona History and has had articles published in the journal including one which won the “Barry M. Goldwater Award” for best paper on Arizona history.

  Catherine has had numerous books published including Pioneer Women of Arizona, Latter-day Saints in Tucson, Snowflake, Show Low and Oracle and the San Pedro Valley. She is a member of the Oracle Historical Society and volunteers with the Oracle Cemetery where she has worked to identify some of the old graves and learn the stories behind the gravestones.

  “History is important because I don’t want ‘unimportant’ people to be forgotten,” she said.

   Congratulations, Catherine!

John Hernandez (691 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Councilman Aguilar recognized for service to Town of Superior

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      During the 2018 League of Arizona Cities and Town’s conference, Superior Town Councilman Gilbert Aguilar was recognized for his […]

    Miner swimmers ready for 2018 season

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      The Miner Swim Team has had to make some adjustments this year.  The San Manuel Pool is under repairs […]

    Family First Pregnancy Care Center delivers school supplies for two local schools

    August 29th, 2018
    by

    Two schools, Mountain Vista in Oracle and First Ave. in San Manuel, were presented with backpacks and schools supplies from […]

    Letter to the Editor: More than a trophy, a memory was taken

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      If you have seen someone recently displaying this (see photo) as their prize, then, perhaps you either know a […]

  • Additional Stories

    San Manuel football hoping early tough schedule pays off later

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      At quick glance, the results after San Manuel’s first two football games don’t indicate many positives, but that depends […]

    The Copper Corridor remembers Senator John McCain

    August 29th, 2018
    by

      For the past 30 years, John McCain has been serving the people of Arizona in Washington, DC. In more […]

    First Things First: Finding quality child care for your young child

    August 29th, 2018
    by

    SAN MANUEL (August 21, 2018) – For the majority of Arizona families, all the adults in the home work outside […]

    A great day for Rebuild Superior

    August 21st, 2018
    by

    Filomena Cornelio with Resolution Copper presents a generous check to Sue Anderson of Rebuild Superior, Inc.  This money will go […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger