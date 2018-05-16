Carlota Copper to begin satellite mining operation

Carlota Copper Company (Carlota), owner/operator of the Carlota Mine, located approximately 10 miles west of Globe-Miami, Arizona, will start mining a small satellite copper oxide deposit, known as Eder South, on Carlota’s patented claims. The mine will consist of a small open pit (approx. 8.9ha/22ac), one main haul road and several support roads.

The project will start around the time frame of May 15, 2018. Mining of the Eder South deposit will continue for approximately three years. Mining will consist of blasting and hauling of ore with 4-150T haul trucks to the existing lined heap leach pad for copper recovery.

Carlota will continue to comply with its existing and approved permits and conditions.