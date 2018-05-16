Carlota Copper to begin satellite mining operation

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Carlota Copper Company (Carlota), owner/operator of the Carlota Mine, located approximately 10 miles west of Globe-Miami, Arizona, will start mining a small satellite copper oxide deposit, known as Eder South, on Carlota’s patented claims.  The mine will consist of a small open pit (approx. 8.9ha/22ac), one main haul road and several support roads. 

  The project will start around the time frame of May 15, 2018.  Mining of the Eder South deposit will continue for approximately three years.  Mining will consist of blasting and hauling of ore with 4-150T haul trucks to the existing lined heap leach pad for copper recovery. 

  Carlota will continue to comply with its existing and approved permits and conditions.

Staff (4603 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior High School Class of 2018 Valedictorians and Salutatorian looking towards their future

    8 hours ago
    by

      Graduation is set for May 25, 2018 – a day that the Class of 2018 has been eagerly awaiting. […]

    Hayden High School presents classroom awards

    8 hours ago
    by

      On Wednesday, May 9, many Hayden High School students were recognized for their academic dedication and commitment as they […]

    Along the Gila: Graduations, Memorial Day and a Bridge of Unity

    8 hours ago
    by

    May is a month of transition. It’s graduation season, and the young people will experience a sudden change in their […]

    Exploring the Art of Chris Lucic

    9 hours ago
    by

    Painting, photography, sculpture. Oracle artist Chris Lucic has his hand in many different mediums in his journey. But what has […]

  • Additional Stories

    Tri-City Modelers flyin’ high in San Manuel

    9 hours ago
    by

      The Tri City Modelers are a group of people who enjoy radio controlled model aviation. The group was formed […]

    Superior Circle K robbed; police seek information

    8 hours ago
    by

      The Superior Police Department needs your help.   On April 24, 2018, at 3:20 a.m., a man approached the […]

    AMR providing free CPR training to help save lives, make community safer

    8 hours ago
    by

    Oracle – During the week of May 20, local EMS provider American Medical Response (AMR) will provide coaching to the […]

    Dudleyville area youth learn that ‘Libraries Rock!’

    8 hours ago
    by

    FLORENCE, AZ – – “Libraries Rock!” is the theme of the youth summer reading program that debuts in Dudleyville on […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger