Capstone Mining enters scoping phase for expansion of Pinto Valley Mine

April 27th, 2017

Capstone Mining meeting regarding scoping phase of Pinto Valley Mine expansion.

Capstone Mining Corporation held a meeting at the Superior High School on April 18 for the scoping phase of the preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement to expand its Pinto Valley Mine. This expansion would significantly increase the lifespan of the mine, but it would require the addition of a new tailings pile and a slightly increased pit that would extend onto its existing forestry claims. Most of the Pinto Valley Mine is privately owned land, but this expansion onto approximately 245 acres of forestry would be required to expand the lifespan of the mine to 2039. Photos courtesy Jim Schenck

