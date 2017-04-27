Capstone Mining enters scoping phase for expansion of Pinto Valley Mine

Capstone Mining Corporation held a meeting at the Superior High School on April 18 for the scoping phase of the preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement to expand its Pinto Valley Mine. This expansion would significantly increase the lifespan of the mine, but it would require the addition of a new tailings pile and a slightly increased pit that would extend onto its existing forestry claims. Most of the Pinto Valley Mine is privately owned land, but this expansion onto approximately 245 acres of forestry would be required to expand the lifespan of the mine to 2039. Photos courtesy Jim Schenck

Staff ( 3942 Posts There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.