CAC President hosts open house at Aravaipa Campus

Central Arizona College President Dr. Jackie Elliot hosted a community forum Open House at the CAC Aravaipa Campus. The meeting allowed students, faculty and local residents a chance to ask questions about the campus and the direction that the college is taking.

One of the key discussion points in the forum was changes to the Promise for the Future scholarship that has been provided by the Central Arizona College Foundation. The changes will affect all current students utilizing the program along with future students. Starting in the 2017-18 school year, students using Promise for the Future will have access to the financial benefit of the Promise funds only after all Pell Grant monies are utilized. If a student has enough Pell Grant funds awarded, they will not need to use Promise for the Future funding. This does not affect other scholarships that a student may receive such as locally based awards and the goal is to help students graduate from CAC debt free. President Elliot explained that if these changes had not been made the Promise for the Future funds would not be sustainable and the program was in jeopardy of being discontinued.

Another point of discussion for the forum was programs and offerings that could be offered at the Aravaipa Campus that would match up with the workforce needs and current economic development projects. Some ideas included agriculture and horticulture, gaming, eco-tourism, conservation, welding and other skilled trades and soft skills programs.

Dr. Elliot also reported that the College has been able to make many positive relationships with the residents of the SaddleBrooke area, many of whom were demanding that the CAC Aravaipa Campus be closed to save money.

Over the past few months they have held many community forums in the area to explain how the college is funded, how they are building in new cost saving efficiencies and the populations that the school serves at each campus.

“This has helped us build a positive relationship with this group,” she explained.