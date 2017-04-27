CAC President hosts open house at Aravaipa Campus

By | Posted April 27th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Copper Corridor residents at Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus.

  Central Arizona College President Dr. Jackie Elliot hosted a community forum Open House at the CAC Aravaipa Campus.  The meeting allowed students, faculty and local residents a chance to ask questions about the campus and the direction that the college is taking.

  One of the key discussion points in the forum was changes to the Promise for the Future scholarship that has been provided by the Central Arizona College Foundation. The changes will affect all current students utilizing the program along with future students. Starting in the 2017-18 school year, students using Promise for the Future will have access to the financial benefit of the Promise funds only after all Pell Grant monies are utilized. If a student has enough Pell Grant funds awarded, they will not need to use Promise for the Future funding. This does not affect other scholarships that a student may receive such as locally based awards and the goal is to help students graduate from CAC debt free. President Elliot explained that if these changes had not been made the Promise for the Future funds would not be sustainable and the program was in jeopardy of being discontinued. 

  Another point of discussion for the forum was programs and offerings that could be offered at the Aravaipa Campus that would match up with the workforce needs and current economic development projects.  Some ideas included agriculture and horticulture, gaming, eco-tourism, conservation, welding and other skilled trades and soft skills programs. 

  Dr. Elliot also reported that the College has been able to make many positive relationships with the residents of the SaddleBrooke area, many of whom were demanding that the CAC Aravaipa Campus be closed to save money.   

  Over the past few months they have held many community forums in the area to explain how the college is funded, how they are building in new cost saving efficiencies and the populations that the school serves at each campus. 

  “This has helped us build a positive relationship with this group,” she explained. 

Mila Besich-Lira (326 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Annual Oracle Spring Run Car Show a bright, shining success

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      April in Arizona. It’s the most perfect time of year.   Perfect for spending time outdoors. Hiking. Biking.   […]

    Miners currently on outside, looking in at playoffs

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      The top 16 teams will qualify for the 2A State Championship Tournament, which begins next month. With only two […]

    Kearny Library bookmark contest winners announced

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      National Library Week this year was held April 10-14. In celebration, Kearny Public Library held a Bookmark Contest featuring […]

    Kearny Little League says it’s time to ‘Play Ball!’

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      The summer months are not quite upon us. But those hot days and cool nights have already begun in […]

  • Additional Stories

    Open House: Lead and Arsenic Exposure in Hayden

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      Local leaders representing the communities of Hayden and Winkelman spent last Tuesday in meetings with the Agency for Toxic […]

    Carmen Alicia Aguilar Guzman

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      Heaven gained an angel on April 13, 2017.  Carmen Alicia Aguilar Guzman, 49 of Elko, Nevada, left our Earth […]

    Lady Cats have Lady Panthers’ number

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      The top-ranked and defending State Champion Ray softball team defeated No. 2-ranked Superior last Friday, 10 – 4.   […]

    CVIT has new program director

    April 27th, 2017
    by

      Cobre Valley Institute of Technology (CVIT) welcomes Mike O’Neal as the new Executive Program Director.   Mike will be […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger