CAC College for Kids recruiting for this summer’s session

The fun educational summer program, College for Kids is currently accepting applications. The hands-on science program will be held at the Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus, July 9 – 19, 2018. The program is for children exiting 2nd grade through those exiting 6th grade.

This year’s science theme is Anatomy. The kids will learn each day about the different systems of the body which include the skeletal, muscular, nervous, cardiovascular, digestive, urinary, and integumentary systems. They will be exploring the bio lab each afternoon and work with clay models to create a body from the inside out. New fun this year includes a water slide, a DJ, sno cones and cotton candy. It is a great way for kids to spend some summer time, having fun while learning!

The cost of tuition is $210 per child. This includes: supplies, daily breakfast, lunches, C4K T-shirt, and a group photograph. Transportation is available for most areas, including Oracle. Payment plans are available. A minimum deposit of $50 is due upon submission of paperwork. Forms must be completed in full to be accepted.

There is a limit of 50 students. Acceptance in to the program is on a first come basis. Enrollment is open now. Call for your registration packet today! For more information contact Elissa Craig: (520) 357-2810 or elissa.craig@centralaz.edu.