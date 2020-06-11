Businesses begin to reopen as COVID-19 rules, restrictions loosen

Friends, Gilda and Marie, enjoy a pizza at the San Pedro Valley Pizza Company.

COVID-19 restrictions are loosening up around the country and allowing businesses to change their operating rules and non-essential businesses to re-open. Mammoth and San Manuel businesses and their patrons are glad to hear the news.

Some restaurants are opening up for inside dining in Mammoth and San Manuel while others are still requiring take out only.

Mammoth and San Manuel businesses that have re-opened or are relaxing their restrictions include the following:

In Mammoth, Mi Pueblito has opened up its inside dining area while maintaining CDC guidelines. La Casita and La Michoacana are take out only.

In San Manuel, San Pedro Valley Pizza and Romo’s Mexican Food are allowing inside dining. La Casita is take out only.

One business is launching this week. Three Bees BBQ, located at 505 S. McNab Pkwy., opens June 10 at noon with a grand opening set for June 13 at 11 a.m. They are offering dine in or take out.

