Bryan Seppala named Emerging Leader by HLI Copper Corridor

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Bryan Seppala

  Bryan Seppala was awarded the Copper Area News Emerging Leader award at the 2016 Hispanic Leadership Institute Copper Corridor graduation in December.  Bryan works in the Communities department for Resolution Copper.  Even before Bryan worked for Resolution Copper, Bryan was involved in his community of Globe.  As a high schooler he was Student Body President and after graduation he attended the University of Arizona.  After college Bryan knew he wanted to return to Gila County to work and begin his adult life.

  He began his career at Fry’s and is currently employed by Resolution Copper.  He graduated from the 2016-Spring HLI Copper Corridor Class and was instrumental in helping the program to be held in Globe-Miami for the fall 2016 class.

  This year Valle del Sol and Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition added an award to recognize emerging leaders in the region.  “Copper Area News is pleased to sponsor this award.  Young leaders need to be inspired to continue to serve our communities, the future of our region depends on our youth,” said Michael Carnes, General Manager of Copper Area News

  Bryan explained that he is motivated to serve his community because he see’s the potential in the area.  Currently Bryan serves as the President of the Southern Gila County Economic Development Coalition, a board member for the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce, member of the Globe Rotary and is also involved with the Regional Aquatics Center Task Force. 

  A new leadership role that Bryan has taken on is fatherhood, he and his fiancé Christy had a baby boy Mason in December.  His motivation to serve is even more important now to impact the community that his son will live in.

  The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition partners with Valle del Sol to host the Hispanic Leadership Institute in the Copper Corridor.  The next HLI Copper Corridor class will be held in fall of 2017.  For more information on the HLI program or the CCEDC contact Mila at 520-827-0676.


