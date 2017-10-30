Brian Hall wins Oracle Run 2017; reigning champ for five years running

Posted October 30th, 2017

Five time Oracle Run winner Brian Hall.

  The 35th Annual Oracle Run was held on Saturday October 21. Brian Hall from Tucson was the Overall 10K Winner, winning the race for the 5th consecutive year in a time of 41:07:00.  Finishing 2nd and 3rd were Daryll Brosanders and Robert Rezetko, both from Tucson. Holly Hughes from Sahuarita was the Women’s 10K Overall Winner. Her time was 51:35:00. Nicole Gale from Oracle finished 2nd Overall but took 1st Place in her age division 35-39. She was the top finishing local runner.

  In the 5K Run, Andrea Buttrick of Tucson was the Overall Winner with a time of 29:59:00. Courtney Langheim from St. Louis finished 2nd and Thomas Merrill of Tucson took 3rd. The top local runner was Tod Breen finishing 4th overall.

  Race results were provided by Joe Cuffari of GJ Race Timing, www.facebook.com/gracetiming.

Helen Vinson of Oracle Land and Homes crosses the finish line.

Oracle Fire Department’s Tina Acosta crosses the finish line.

Race organizer Darrell Klesch addresses the runners before firing the starter’s pistol.

Oracle Run Volunteers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

John Hernandez (584 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


