Breaking News! Roach Fire being fought in Dudleyville

Firefighters say that the plan put forth on Sunday has curtailed the growth of the fire, allowing residents to go back home.

According to the Type 3 Incident Management Team, the Roach Fire has burned 335 acres and the fire is 30 percent contained.

Fire crews are hoping that the monsoon rains start soon, until that happens, smoke and open flames will be seen.

Southwest Gas will be working Sunday evening and Monday to restart service to homes in Dudleyville. A Southwest Gas representative says that utility workers will be going door-to-door to restore service to those who have had their service interrupted. Southwest Gas crews will be active until 9:00 PM tonight and will begin at 7:00 AM on Monday.

San Carlos Irrigation Project has restored electrical services.

Pinal County’s Sheriff’s Department has provided grief counselors and a chaplain to help those effected by the evacuation and the fire.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the fire and put out hot spots in the area.

DUDLEYVILLE, AZ – Roach Fire Incident Commander Darrell Miller announced that Dudleyville evacuees are able to return to their homes beginning at 6:30 PM tonight.