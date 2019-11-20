Boyce Thompson Arboretum to hold annual Fall Foliage Festival Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

By | Posted November 19th, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Last year’s Fall Foliage Festival at the Boyce Thomson Arboretum near Superior.

  Boyce Thompson Arboretum announces the annual Fall Foliage Festival on Thanksgiving weekend Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

  Celebrate Thanksgiving with plentiful fall color, striking desert vistas, and two days of music, food, and arts vendors outdoors beneath the colorful canopy of Chinese Pistachio trees. Enjoy pizza or pisole and browse Native American jewelry, nature crafts, and pottery for sale. 

  The Fall Foliage Festival features live music by Scott Schaefer, Saggio, and Superior local Steven Holmquist. With his Indigenous wood flutes and didgeridoo, World Music instrumentalist Scott Schaefer will take you on an enchanting multidimensional musical journey. Joining him on Saturday will be special guest Saggio with the singing steel of the handpan. Schaefer returns on Sunday, following a musical performance by Superior local songwriter, singer and guitarist, Steve Holmquist. 

  Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located east of Superior, in the stunning Superstition Mountains. At 343 acres, it is the largest and oldest botanical garden in the state of Arizona, and features 18,900 desert plants from around the world. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.btarboretum.org for more information. 

Staff (5233 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Ruby Cervantes recognized for three years of clean audits

    November 19th, 2019
    by

      The Superior Town Council recognized Town Clerk, Ruby Cervantes, for completing a third straight year of clean and on-time […]

    Superior displays heart of a champion as repeat effort is thwarted

    November 19th, 2019
    by

      Losing hurts.    Sometimes in more ways than one.   The Superior football team experienced both physical and mental […]

    Miracle on Main Street – Scheduled for December’s Second Friday

    November 19th, 2019
    by

      The Superior Optimist Club will be hosting the annual Miracle on Main Street Holiday Light parade and festivities in […]

    Town of Superior recognizes Spirit of Optimism Community Champions

    November 19th, 2019
    by

      Mayor Mila Besich and the Superior Town Council recently honored the Hing Family as the Spirit of Optimism Community […]

  • Additional Stories

    Calling all Singers! Rehearsals to begin for 2019 Messiah Sing Along

    November 19th, 2019
    by

      Back for its third year, the Voices in the Oaks Chorale will present the 2019 Messiah Sing Along on […]

    Town of Kearny, Kearny Police host Safety Awareness Day

    November 19th, 2019
    by

      It was a beautiful day Saturday, a perfect day to meet the officers from the Kearny Police Department and […]

    It’s the Start of the Fall Holiday Season: Time to Think ‘Safety’

    November 19th, 2019
    by

    Can’t you just see it now?  The family gathering at the Thanksgiving table and enjoying all that delicious food?  Think […]

    Sinema Meets with Mayor of Superior, Arizona

    October 25th, 2019
    by

    WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator met with Mayor Mila Besich of Superior, Arizona to discuss local projects and ways to expand […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger