Boyce Thompson Arboretum to hold annual Fall Foliage Festival Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Last year’s Fall Foliage Festival at the Boyce Thomson Arboretum near Superior.

Boyce Thompson Arboretum announces the annual Fall Foliage Festival on Thanksgiving weekend Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with plentiful fall color, striking desert vistas, and two days of music, food, and arts vendors outdoors beneath the colorful canopy of Chinese Pistachio trees. Enjoy pizza or pisole and browse Native American jewelry, nature crafts, and pottery for sale.

The Fall Foliage Festival features live music by Scott Schaefer, Saggio, and Superior local Steven Holmquist. With his Indigenous wood flutes and didgeridoo, World Music instrumentalist Scott Schaefer will take you on an enchanting multidimensional musical journey. Joining him on Saturday will be special guest Saggio with the singing steel of the handpan. Schaefer returns on Sunday, following a musical performance by Superior local songwriter, singer and guitarist, Steve Holmquist.

Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located east of Superior, in the stunning Superstition Mountains. At 343 acres, it is the largest and oldest botanical garden in the state of Arizona, and features 18,900 desert plants from around the world. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.btarboretum.org for more information.