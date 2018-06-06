Sedona herbalist Feather Jones hosts creative workshops in making salves, teas and wild herb infusions from native plants. BTA is pleased to offer a special weekend June 23-24 with back-to-back guided morning walks which will explore the Curandero Trail and our Herb Garden during the earliest and coolest hours while our gardens are most pleasant – followed by workshops in the air-conditioned lecture room where the herbalist will coach enrollees Saturday (Desert Herbs to Support the Immune System) noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday (Allergies and Desert Plant Allies) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feather’s guided walks will begin each morning at 6:30 a.m. and last about 90 minutes; they’re included with $12.50 admission; free to BTA annual members and AZ State Parks pass-holders. Classes each day are $30, with pre-registration required.

“I’m excited to spend the weekend at the Arboretum and show visitors the diverse plants along the Curandero Trail and in the Herb Garden,” she said. “There are so many medicals around the Arboretum, we might also wander over to the scent garden (within the Children’s Garden); the demonstration garden, the Australian collection, with those marvelous and healing eucalyptus trees!”

With credit card ready call 520.689.2723

About Feather Jones

Since 1982 Feather Jones has integrated herbal remedies, holistic nutrition, flower essences and stress reduction guidance. Coupled with a background in Native American (Mandan) tribal teachings, Feather provides clients and students with a natural approach to health and healing. She is a botanical field guide for the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and owns Sedona Tea Blends, an organic herbal tea company in Sedona, Arizona. Explore Feather’s website for descriptions of classes, workshops and field trips, ranging from ‘Wild Herbal Infusions of the Deserts & Canyons’ to ‘Making Tisanes (herbal teas)’ and more.