Boosters make donation to Ray High School athletics

By | Posted November 20th, 2017 |

Ray Booster Club donation of equipment bags to the Ray Jr./Sr. High School football teams.

  Ray Bearcat Booster Club donated 60 football equipment bags to Ray High School.

  Throughout the year Booster Club raises money through t shirt sales, the tri-tip plate sale, and fireworks sponsors.  The bags will be used by the High School and Junior High football teams. The donation was accepted by Head Coach Frank Lechuga and Athletic Director Chris Ervin. 

   The Booster Club would like to thank all of you that continue to support us and make donations such as these possible.

  The Booster Club will be hosting a co-ed volleyball tournament on Dec. 2 at Ray High School. The goal is to raise enough money to purchase basketball warm ups. So put together a team and come have some fun.

