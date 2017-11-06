Books, books and more books donated to Kearny Library through grant from Kids Need to Read

Kearny – Kearny Public Library has received a 260-book grant of Juvenile and Young Adult books from Kids Need to Read.

Volunteers, Gary and Tina Mlodzik visited the Kearny library on Monday, Oct. 23, to read to 14 Story Hour kids and present each child with three new books. They also officially presented the books from the grant to Library Director Janet Danilow.

A representative of Kearny Library stated, “The books are all new and superb quality reading and a great addition to our library and we wish to thank the Mlodziks for the books, as well as their organization.”

They continued, “Young adults, we get all the latest titles and encourage you to come and try us out.”