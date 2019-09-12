Blessed Sacrament Church to host annual Fiesta Sept. 21

Young folklorico dancers await their turn to perform at last year’s Fiesta in Mammoth.

 The annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fiesta, for the residents of Mammoth and the Tri-Community, is an event that fosters togetherness while reminding the individual of the importance of human dignity.  

  It is a commemoration of the ringing of church bell by Roman Catholic Priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla on Sept. 16, 1810, which began the call to arms that began the Mexican War of Independence. 

  Mixed with the seriousness and memorial qualities is an air of fun, with food, games and more.

  This year, the Blessed Sacrament Parish Fiesta will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 122 W. Church Dr., Highway 77 in Mammoth. It will start with a 2 p.m. Blessing of the Booths by Father Bardo, followed by Ballet Folklorico Del Sol will perform from 3:30-5 p.m. The Mariachis Corazon de Tucson will perform from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. and, finally, from 8 p.m. through midnight, Joe Arbizo & Band will round out the performances.  

  All are invited to attend and enjoy the games (super fun), food (so delicious), goodies, cakewalk and more.

