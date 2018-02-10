In Your Biz: Town of Superior Public Works

The Town of Superior has a variety of services from a public Library and Pool, Police, Fire, and Administration. Many of those services are ones that are most commonly understood. Public Works is often a department that is essential but often goes unnoticed until a person experiences something like a pothole, weeds on the street or event planning.

The Town of Superior Public Works department is led by Anthony Huerta. He and his crew are responsible for the day to day maintenance and upkeep of all town property. Roads, parks, trash cans on the street, the US 60 rest stop, library, senior center, swimming pool, town hall, cemetery, wastewater treatment plant and transfer station. The list goes on and on. From special events to special projects, this crew has much to manage. In addition to their full time and part time employees, the Town is able to utilize a crew of nine inmates to help support the department.

Over the past year, the Public Works Crew has worked along side Town Management and Engineers to prepare and manage several major road projects including the removal of the bump on Sunset along with resurfacing and crack sealing of Panther Drive, Richard Ave., Palo Verde, Golf Course Dr. and O’Donnell Dr. These projects are prioritized through the Pavement Improvement Plan which the Council approved in 2017. There is also the everyday maintenance such as pothole repair on the streets. In 2017, over 120 yards of asphalt was used to fill potholes and make repairs.

One of their biggest accomplishments the entire crew is proud of is the major clean up and improvements to the US 60 Park. Over the past year, the crew along with a special crew of inmates have cleared several acres of brush, repaired park equipment and benches and have started to make the park usable once again. In the coming year, they plan to continue cleaning the brush and develop more walking trails through the perimeter of the park. In addition to the repairs at the US 60 Park Public Works has supported the improvements at Besich Park under the leadership of Veto Cervantes.

The department also operates the Transfer Station and manages and maintains the wastewater treatment plant. Essential town functions, which help to ensure a healthy and safe community. One less fun job is the maintenance and clean up of the US 60 Rest Stop. New improvements and hours at the rest stop have helped to reduce vandalism and the Town has reported that in the last year there have been no major complaints from the public in the past year about the rest stop.

The Public Works crew is looking forward to working on the development of more trails throughout the town and continued improvements to the parks in Superior. The crew is also important to all events in Town from helping to set up road closures to ensuring the area near the events are clean and secure.

The crew all agreed that they enjoy seeing their work make a difference to take care of “our town”. Their jobs have created new opportunities for each of them to learn how to use new equipment. One thing they all mentioned was they wanted the public to know that they are working to get to all the concerns that come their way.

The Superior Chamber of Commerce selected the Public Works Crew for a special profile to help highlight all of the work they do to support the community. Without the support of the Public Works department many of the events and special projects would not be a success.