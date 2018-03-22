In Your Biz: Legends of Superior Trails Inc.

For well over two decades, several agencies and organizations have been working to develop outdoor trails and recreation attractions. It first started when staff within in the Tonto National Forest started to strategize on how to preserve and interpret the remaining ruins of Pinal City. Then the Arizona Trail completed their segments through the area. The leaders from these organizations needed connection with leaders in Superior to truly start moving their projects forward.

Around 2010 with support from the Town of Superior and the Arizona Trail Organization, these passionate residents and other groups formed a subcommittee to develop a connector trail from the Picket Post trail head to the Airport in Superior. The Town of Superior also finalized an agreement with Resolution Copper to allow access to the Old US 60 Highway to the tunnel. With these two projects in place the group named their trail system “Legends of Superior Trails” otherwise known as The LOST. In 2015, the committed members of the sub committee decided to form their own non-profit organization, which allows them to apply for grants, raise funds and help further promote, build and maintain trails in and around Superior.

When the new highway was constructed, the route alignment used as a Gateway Community Trail was obliterated. All was not lost (pun intended). ADOT has provided funding to the Tonto National Forest to rebuild the trail and the forest service has approved an environmental clearance to build the new Gateway Community Trail through Arnett Canyon. The new trail alignment will travel through a lush riparian area and have three access points which will allow for a variety of day hike choices along with an easy way for through hikers to travel to Superior and avoid walking along the highway. The group is also working closely with the Town of Superior to develop walking trails around the US 60 Park and further develop the trail from the Airport to the US 60 park accessing BHP property along Queen Creek.

The LOST hosts one annual event each year in February along with other mini events for their members and stakeholders. You can join in on the fun and help build trails, protect them and enjoy some quality recreation activities in Superior with their members. Membership starts at $20 a year. You can learn more about membership online at www.lostinsuperioraz.org.

This year the LOST will be participating in Arizona Gives day through the Arizona Non-Profit Association. This will allow people to provide tax-deductible donations through online giving to the LOST. The LOST plans to use their funding to work on additional trail connections and interpretation.

The mission of the LOST Inc: Provide Superior sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities. Their vision: LOST is Found! Superior has become Arizona’s premier outdoor recreation destination. Leading the LOST are: President Mila Besich-Lira, Treasurer Suzie Ketron, Secretary, Steve Estatico and board members: Anthony Huerta, Jim Schenck, Daren Julian, Scott Wood, Pamela Dalton-Rabago, Melissa Rabago and Pete Casillas. Ex-Officio members are: Anthony Huerta and Pablo Burghard.