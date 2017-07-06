Behind the Scenes: ASARCO Hayden Smelter Improvements

By | Posted July 6th, 2017 |

Asarco Smelter in Hayden.

  ASARCO Hayden Smelter Operations have begun the major improvements and repairs to the facilities and equipment in Hayden.  The upgrades and improvements come after the 2015 Consent Decree signed by ASARCO and the Environmental Protection Agency.  The Consent Decree lined out many improvements needed to protect the environment in the area surrounding the Hayden Smelter Operations.

Retrofitting the Asarco Hayden Smelter.

  Included in the $40 million dollar repairs is the installation of wind fencing throughout the property to keep harmful dust particles from leaving the property.  The major smelter upgrades will ensure that the smelter emissions remain 99.5% pollutant free.  Some of the other upgrades include improvements to the crusher and paving roads.

A view of the wind fencing being installed on the Asarco property in Hayden.

  ASARCO is also required to install 38 environmental monitors on their property and in the area.  Data from the monitors must be tabulated and reported to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on a regular basis.  Prior to the Consent Decree, ASARCO only had to monitor and maintain 15 environmental monitors. 

Retrofitting the Asarco Hayden Smelter.

