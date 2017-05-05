AZGFD Searching for Young Bear in SaddleBrooke

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking to locate and capture or haze away a young black bear sighted multiple times Thursday in SaddleBrooke.

The bear, described as weighing between 75 to 100 pounds and possibly one to two years old, was first seen on the SaddleBrooke golf course approximately 8:32 a.m. Thursday. It was also observed later in the morning in the residential areas adjacent to the golf course, at one point accessing a homeowner’s backyard.

The bear was last observed 3:30 p.m. Thursday about 100 yards southeast of the main golf course clubhouse.

“This bear appears to be disoriented, and may be unable to find its way out of the community,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “It may have left the area overnight. But the public should contact us immediately at 623-236-7201 if they see it. In addition, they should not approach the bear, which while probably young still can be dangerous, and not feed it.”

Game and Fish advises that if you are confronted by a bear you should stand your ground waving arms overhead, maintain direct eye contact, yell, and throw objects reachable without stooping down. If the bear refuses to leave, back away slowly.

Game and Fish staff will continue to monitor the area closely in the coming days.

