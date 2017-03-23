Augie Hing named HOBY representative

Posted March 23rd, 2017

Augie Hing

  Sophomore Augie Hing has been selected to represent Superior High School in the HOBY State Leadership Seminar. The HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership) selects 10,000 High School Sophomores from across the country ever spring to participate in a 3 to 4 day seminar. The sophomores will experience hands-on leadership activities, meet leaders in their state, and explore their personal leadership skills. 

  Augie Hing is a bright and enthusiastic teenager. She participates in many aspects of Superior High School life: she plays both JV and Varsity Volleyball and Basketball and is the President of the FCCLA, the Secretary of DECA, and the President of the Year Book. 

  When the reporter sat down with Augie, she had just finished helping out with the DECA Strawberry Fundraiser. The hard-working group had dipped 2,000 strawberries in chocolate and delivered them for Valentine’s Day. Augie is also working away on editing hundreds of pages and picking the photos that will all go into the final high school Year Book. 

  When asked about her future plans, Augie is certain of one thing, “I want to go to University of Washington,” she says. When she visited the campus, she fell in love with the brick buildings and the Harry Potter like libraries. But when it comes to her future vocation she is a bit torn. Augie says, “I think I want to be a teacher and work with 5th and 6th graders.” Augie had good 5th and 6th-grade teachers that really made an impact on her. But she also has dreams of one day running her own business. 

  This will not be the first Leadership trip for Augie. She has gone to similar type trips with both DECA and FCCLA. Going to these leaderships seminars has helped her gain confidence. She is no longer scared to talk to strangers. She says, “I can talk in front of a big crowd. Most of my friends can’t do that.” 

  Whatever she decides to do, it’s certain that Augie Hing has a bright future ahead of her.

  The HOBY seminar would not be possible without the help of the Superior Optimist Club—every year the club pays for the student’s $195 HOBY registration fee. 

