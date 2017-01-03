ATV accident claims the life of a Superior teen

A Superior girl’s life was ended last Wednesday night after the ATV she and two friends were riding on rolled over, killing her and injuring the other two.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch received a 911 call on Dec. 28, 2016 at 7:15 p.m. stating that there had been a rollover accident involving an ATV in the desert area south of Superior town limits on Telegraph Canyon Rd. The young caller told dispatch that there were three girls (juveniles) in the accident and that one of her friends was “not breathing.”

Deputies responding to the call reported that there were three occupants in a side-by-side type ATV. The driver, they said, was wearing her safety belt, but the two passengers weren’t. The extra passenger was sitting between the front seats.

“The driver attempted to make a jump on a berm and lost control of the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “It flipped onto its top, ejecting the two unrestrained passengers. One 14-year-old female (later identified to the Superior Sun as Julissa Rose Garcia) was caught between the vehicle and the ground and sustained severe injuries.” Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two passengers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released.

The report said that speed was a factor in the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of any of those involved.

The school, town and others from across the Copper Corridor gathered for a candlelight vigil on Friday, Dec. 30, to help Julissa’s friends and family begin the healing process.

Julissa was an athlete and student at Superior Junior/Senior High School. She was a freshman and played volleyball, basketball and softball. Julissa was a member of the Senior League softball team who went to Montana this summer.

She leaves behind her parents and an older brother.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 490 Main St., Superior. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A reception will follow the services at the Los Hermanos Ballroom, 835 W. U.S. Hwy. 60, Superior.

The Superior School District announced that it will have crisis teams on site to help students deal with the death of their classmate.

Friends and family of Julissa Rose have set up a gofundme account to help the family with expenses.