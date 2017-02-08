Assessor’s Office will be in Mammoth to accept initial exemption applications

Posted February 8th, 2017

FLORENCE, AZ — The Pinal County Assessor’s Office will have a representative in the Town of Mammoth -Pinal County Complex; 118 Catalina Avenue (NW corner of Kino and Catalina) on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in order to accept first-time applications for property tax exemptions for widows, widowers and disabled persons.

  All first time applicants must apply in person. The renewal process for those who currently receive an exemption has been revised. For more information, please call (520) 866-6361.

Requirements for Widows and Widowers Exemption

• Must be a permanent resident of Arizona

• Must have resided with their spouse in Arizona at the time of the spouse’s death or if their spouse died while a resident of another state, then the surviving spouse must have come to Arizona before January 1, 1969

• Must present the death certificate of the deceased spouse to the Assessor

• Arizona Driver’s License or Arizona Identification Card

• Must not have property value (within the State of Arizona) that exceeds a net assessed value of $26,082. Net assessed value can be found on your tax notice or Notice of Valuation card

• Income from all sources, excluding social security, cannot exceed $31,986.

• If children under 18 years of age reside in the household, the income cannot exceed $38,372.

• Must file an application each year between first Monday in January and through last day of February

• Must be able to state that either item A or B below is true:

A. None of my children under 18 years of age resided with me during the previous calendar year. The total income from all sources including myself, my spouse, and any children aged 18 or more who resided with me, did not exceed $31,986 during the previous calendar year.
B. At least one of my children who was under 18 years of age OR who was totally and permanently disabled, resided with me during the previous calendar year. The total income from all sources including myself, my spouse, and any other of my children, resided with me, did not exceed $38,372 during the previous calendar year.

Requirements for Disabled Persons Exemption

• Must be a permanent resident of Arizona

• Must be over the age of 17

• Must be medically certified as 100 percent and permanently disabled by your doctor (The Assessor’s Office will supply the necessary medical forms)

• Must not have property value (within the State of Arizona) that exceeds a net assessed value of $26,082. Net assessed value can be found on your tax notice or Notice of Valuation card

• Income from all sources, excluding social security, cannot exceed $31,986.

• If children under 18 years of age reside in the household, the income cannot exceed $38,372.

• Must file an application each year between first Monday in January and through last day of February

• Must be able to state that either item A or B below is true:

A. None of my children under 18 years of age resided with me during the previous calendar year. The total income from all sources including myself, my spouse, and any children aged 18 or more who resided with me, did not exceed $31,986 during the previous calendar year.

B. At least one of my children who was under 18 years of age OR who was totally and permanently disabled, resided with me during the previous calendar year. The total income from all sources including myself, my spouse, and any other of my children, resided with me, did not exceed $38,372 during the previous calendar year.

  To file for the property exemptions you must present the following documents to the Assessor’s representative:

• Copy of spouse’s death certificate. If the spouse died out of state, the applicant must prove residency in Arizona prior to January 1, 1969 (widows and widowers exemption)

• Medical Certificate from an Arizona licensed physician – forms will be available (disabled persons exemption)

• 2016 Arizona State Income Tax Return

• Copy of the prior year’s tax bill or valuation card of all properties in Arizona

• License plate numbers for all motor vehicles

• Title/Tax bill

• Arizona Driver License or Arizona Identification

  The filing deadline for the exemptions is the last day in February.  Property tax exemptions are provided in Article 3, Chapter 11, Title 42 of Arizona Revises Statute.

The renewal process for those who currently receive an exemption has been revised.  For more information about the renewal process, please go to this link, http://1.usa.gov/1aoDKYS

  For more information about the Assessor’s Office, visit www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Assessor.

Staff (3775 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


