ArtUs Guild begins fall session

The Copper Basin ArtUs Guild’s fall session and will begin Friday, Sept. 22 at Ray Hall next to the Church of the Good Shepherd in Kearny. Sessions will be held each Friday starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day until 3 p.m. with a break for lunch.

Members are not required to be in attendance at all times and schedules are flexible.

Membership in the guild is open to anyone interested in the arts. All mediums are welcome, regardless of skill level and experience. There is no formal instructor and members are encouraged to help each other when help is requested. Just the love of creativity is all that one needs to join the group.

The group is also extending an invitation to anyone interested in beginning to explore the world of creativity. This is not a formal class, but beginners are welcome and supplies and tips are available to get you started.

If you’re not sure about joining the group you are under no obligation to come and check it out.

Dues are $25 for the fall session.

The group is planning to continue the annual ArtUs exhibit next spring at the Little Gallery with a date to be announced later.

Call Gary Hill at 363-7206 or Sam Hosler at 363-9781 or 480-220-9349 with questions.