ArtUs Guild begins fall session

Just some of the art work created over the years by the Copper Basin Area based ArtUs Guild. The group meets every week at Ray Hall in Kearny. New members are welcome.

  The Copper Basin ArtUs Guild’s fall session and will begin Friday, Sept. 22 at Ray Hall next to the Church of the Good Shepherd in Kearny. Sessions will be held each Friday starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day until 3 p.m. with a break for lunch.

  Members are not required to be in attendance at all times and schedules are flexible.

  Membership in the guild is open to anyone interested in the arts. All mediums are welcome, regardless of skill level and experience. There is no formal instructor and members are encouraged to help each other when help is requested. Just the love of creativity is all that one needs to join the group.

  The group is also extending an invitation to anyone interested in beginning to explore the world of creativity. This is not a formal class, but beginners are welcome and supplies and tips are available to get you started.

  If you’re not sure about joining the group you are under no obligation to come and check it out.

  Dues are $25 for the fall session.

  The group is planning to continue the annual ArtUs exhibit next spring at the Little Gallery with a date to be announced later.

  Call Gary Hill at 363-7206 or Sam Hosler at 363-9781 or 480-220-9349 with questions.

Vicki Clark (49 Posts)

Vicki started her career in the journalism field while attending Ray High School in Kearny with an excellent teacher who took her by the hand and guided her. She worked on the school newspaper and as a senior was a co-editor. Her dream was to go on to college to study journalism and eventually to travel the world reporting the news. This dream was interrupted by life circumstances. She stayed in Kearny and went to work for the Copper Basin News in 1964 as a typesetter. Her editor was Ira Q. Toler and he also was a good teacher. After marrying and having children, her desires to again work in the newspaper field surfaced. She responded to an ad for a position in advertising for the Copper Basin News which included selling, lay-out and design. She was hired on the spot. The business has greatly changed with technology and the introduction of desktop publishing. She was fortunate enough to be a part of it. She has now worked for Copper Area News Publishers on and off for over 30 years, starting when John Seater was the publisher. She has held many positions over the years, but is most proud to be named a reporter. She loves to write and is so grateful for being given that chance.


