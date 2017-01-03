Art Under the Oaks – exposing children to art

Over the past several years school districts have been under increasing pressure to cut their annual budgets. Unfortunately, art education has been one of the casualties. One Oracle artist and business woman has come up with an ingenious idea to give that education back to them in however small a way. She brings the kids to the art and the art to the kids.

Carolyn Blair is the owner and artist of Art Under the Oaks in Oracle. Carolyn grew up in a small town similar to Oracle. She is a self-taught artist and has been involved with art since she was a child. She created Art Under the Oaks to share her love of art and offer opportunities to learn art to the kids in Oracle and the surrounding communities.

Caryolyn lives on a farm and has incorporated it into her art business. The goal of Art Under the Oaks is “to encourage and bring out the inner artist in children.” Carolyn believes that exposing children to art is a vital to turning them into creative, well rounded, and intelligent adults.

At the farm, Carolyn offers Art and Nature Day Camps/Classes.

“During the summer, there is not much to do for kids in Oracle. Summer is a great time for kids to enjoy the art camps,” said Carolyn.

At the art camp, kids can enjoy visiting, petting and feeding farm animals, taking a guided nature walk and completing an art project. The farm has a horse, donkey, miniature goats, chickens and bunnies. The farm is also a place for kid’s birthday parties and special occasion parties. Kids can visit the farm, create art and play games such as horse shoes, bean bag toss, sack race, tire swing and a scavenger hunt in the cooler Catalina Mountains.

Carolyn also has a vintage, restored trailer that has been converted into the “Antsy Art Mobile” which will travel to your location for a kid’s party. The 1962 Little Dipper trailer will pull up to your party location and provide art supplies and an artist/host to help the kids create their art project. Mobile art classes can be arranged.

Carolyn also does murals for kid’s rooms or a nursery. Any theme you can think of for your child’s room can be painted by Carolyn.

The Holiday Art Market at the new Oracle Art Station, 1395 W. American Ave., Oracle, currently has some of Carolyn’s art on display for sale. Carolyn does fine art and custom art. Some of her art for sale is at Etsy Shop: YesterYearLane. You can find out more about Art Under the Oaks here, email: quaintcreations1@gmail.com or call Carolyn at (520) 820-3454.