Arrest made in connection to Roach Fire

On July 14, 2017, Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Brumley for his involvement in starting the Roach Fire.

On July 7, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Dudleyville area in reference to reports of an active fire scene. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the fire was spreading quickly and several residences were in danger of being destroyed. Deputies began evacuations immediately.

The fire, named “The Roach Fire”, would ultimately burn over 300 acres and destroyed a total of 14 structures to include 1 occupied residence and 4 unoccupied residences. The cost to fight this fire exceeded $1.1 million dollars, with close to $1 million dollars in damage and financial loss.

During the investigation, it was found the fire may have been human caused and may have started out as a controlled burn that got out of control. Witness statements led investigators to James Brumley’s residence.

Arson investigators from the Golder Ranch Fire Department also assisted in the investigation and were able to trace the fire back to Brumley’s property. They advised a smoldering burn pile was reignited due to the winds and spread.

Investigators questioned Brumley, who denied starting the fire. Brumley was arrested and booked on reckless burning and five counts of criminal damage.