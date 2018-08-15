Arizona Zipline Adventures hosts ‘Cowboy Day’

By | Posted August 15th, 2018 |

This young cowboy has roped himself a goat!

  On Saturday. Aug. 11, 2018, Cowboy Day was held at Arizona Zipline Adventures. The event was held to honor all the hardworking ranchers out there. There was music, food, games, roping and zipline. Entertainment for the kids included goat roping, corn hole, and gold panning. It was a fun day for everyone.

  Arizona Zipline Adventures was recently nominated for Outstanding Small Business award by the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce. Although they did not win, it was an honor to have been nominated.

  The Zipline has outstanding food at its Peppersauce Kitchen and wonderful views of the Galiuro and Catalina mountains. They host many events. One big event coming up on Oct. 13, 2018 will be the FAM Fest (Food, Art & Music) and of course family fun. The event will be a fundraiser to support art & music workshops at the Oracle Community Center.

  To learn more about upcoming events  and the zipline visit: www.ziparizona.com.

Helping a youngster learn how to goat rope.

Enjoying Cowboy Day at the Zipline.

Playing cornhole at the Zipline.

Panning for treasure.

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


