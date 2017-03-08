Arizona Water Company relocates to new office in Oracle

On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the Arizona Water Company’s new Operations Center opened in Oracle. The San Manuel office is now closed.

The Oracle Operations Center is located at 670 E. American Avenue. The new center will allow Arizona Water Company to better serve their customers in the growing Oracle/SaddleBrooke Ranch, San Manuel and Winkelman areas.

The official Grand Opening celebration of the Oracle Operations Center will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. It is open to the public and refreshments will be served.