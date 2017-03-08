Arizona Water Company relocates to new office in Oracle

March 8th, 2017

Arizona Water Company’s Shavaun and Roberta take a break from their work to smile for the camera. Looks like they like their new digs.

  On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the Arizona Water Company’s new Operations Center opened in Oracle. The San Manuel office is now closed.

  The Oracle Operations Center is located at 670 E. American Avenue.  The new center will allow Arizona Water Company to better serve their customers in the growing Oracle/SaddleBrooke Ranch, San Manuel and Winkelman areas.

  The official Grand Opening celebration of the Oracle Operations Center will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. It is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

Arizona Water Company’s new office in Oracle.

John Hernandez (500 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


