Arizona Trail hikers, runners and riders attempt 800 miles in a single day

TUCSON, Arizona—On Saturday Oct. 6, 2018 more than one thousand people will participate in AZT IN A DAY throughout the state of Arizona. Hikers, runners, mountain bikers and equestrians will be staged on various parts of the Arizona National Scenic Trail (AZT) to complete its entire length, over 800 miles, in one day. This will be the first time a National Scenic Trail has been collectively hiked in this way. Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are invited to participate.

Free registration is in being managed online, and is coordinated through the Arizona Trail Association, the nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect, maintain, enhance, promote and sustain the Arizona Trail as a unique encounter with the land. To learn more, visit

https://aztrail.org/events/50th-anniversary-events/azt-in-a-day/

The 800-mile trail has been divided into nearly 100 sections ranging from 2.1 to 13.8 miles in length. Participants will have 24 hours to complete their portion of trail. This massive undertaking is free, and open to everyone. The Arizona Trail Association hopes to engage over 1,500 people from all over the world.

“We are excited to encourage outdoor enthusiasts to explore the Arizona Trail’s deserts, mountains, canyons, forests and communities during this unique endeavor,” said Matthew Nelson, Executive Director of the Arizona Trail Association. “It took tens of thousands of volunteers over two decades to build the Arizona Trail, and now we’re delighted to be able to invite everyone to share this amazing public resource. No matter how far you can hike, run or ride, we hope everyone commits to spending some time on the AZT throughout 2018 and especially on October 6 for AZT IN A DAY.”

The AZT passes through 8 wilderness areas, 4 National Forests, 2 National Parks, 1 National Memorial, 1 State Park and near 33 gateway communities. Arizona’s rugged terrain and sometimes harsh climate require that all participants be well prepared. Several access points require 4-wheel drive or high clearance. A few sections of the trail are more remote and require extra planning. For these sections, participants familiar with backpacking will be required to camp in particular areas at least a day before the actual event to be ready to complete their portion on Oct. 6.

The date for this event was chosen to align with the same week of the 50th Anniversary of the National Trail System Act, which was enacted in October 1968. The October 6 event will honor the sustained effort that has gone into building, maintaining and preserving the nation’s pathways with hopes to introduce new people to the natural beauty of Arizona’s landscapes and communities. AZT IN A DAY is one of the hundreds of ways the 50th Anniversary is being celebrated across the country.

For more information about AZT IN A DAY or the Arizona Trail, email ata@aztrail.org or call (602) 252-4794. Photographs, logos and other media are available upon request.