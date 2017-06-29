Arizona Rick the Balloon Cowboy visits children in the Copper Corridor

As a wrap-up to the summer reading program, the Superior and Mammoth Libraries played host to a master balloon twister, Arizona Rick the Balloon Cowboy on Monday. He didn’t disappoint as he made exotic hats, light sabers and so much more all out of the humble balloon.

Arizona Rick has been making the fantastical balloon creations in Arizona for over 20 years. As an award-winning balloon twister and artist, he has enthralled audiences of all ages at many venues such as Resorts, Elementary Schools, Grand Openings, countless private and corporate parties.

Arizona Rick, the Balloon Cowboy, has been presenting the Great Grand Canyon Balloon Show at the Library Summer Reading Programs in Maricopa County and cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Yuma and others since 2009. The Balloon Cowboy also makes appearances at family friendly restaurants across the Valley.

If the smiles on the children’s faces were any indication, a good time was definitely had by all.