Arizona Rick the Balloon Cowboy to visit Copper Corridor

A balloon with no air is just a piece of plastic. It just flops around and is really no fun.

But fill it with air and put it into the hands of master balloon twister Arizona Rick and suddenly it’s a completely different bubble of fun.

Arizona Rick has been making the fantastical balloon creations in Arizona for over 20 years. As an award-winning balloon twister and artist, he has enthralled audiences of all ages at many venues such as Resorts, Elementary Schools, Grand Openings, countless private and corporate parties.

Arizona Rick, the Balloon Cowboy, has been presenting the Great Grand Canyon Balloon Show at the Library Summer Reading Programs in Maricopa County and cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Yuma and others since 2009. The Balloon Cowboy also makes appearances at family friendly restaurants across the Valley.

Youngsters (and the young-at-heart-sters) will have three opportunities to see and be amazed by the Balloon Cowboy. Find out for yourself just how cool he is:

• Monday, June 26, 10-11 a.m., Superior Public Library, 99 Kellner Ave., Superior; 520-689-2327

• Monday, June 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Kearny Constitution Hall (as a guest of the Kearny Library); 520-363-5861

• Monday, June 26, 3-4 p.m., Mammoth Public Library, 125 N. Clark Rd., Mammoth; 520-487-2026.

“Always Fun…..Always Amazing…..Story-telling, Magic and Games…..all with Balloons!”