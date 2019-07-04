Are you ready for some 4th of July fun in the Copper Corridor?

Fireworks at Apache Sky Casino, June 30, 2019

Happy 243rd Birthday, America!

Communities throughout the Copper Corridor are ready to celebrate. There are several events planned, including one fireworks display, and residents are invited to join in the fun.

The Town of Hayden offers the only fireworks display this year (although Apache Sky Casino wowed the crowds on Sunday with a pre-July 4th fireworks display).

Hayden’s celebration begins at 7 p.m. at Hastings Park (Golf Course). Enjoy hot dogs, chips and watermelon prior to the fireworks show, which begins at sundown.

The Town of Kearny’s kicks off its 4th of July Celebration at the Swimming Pool. Pool opens at 1 p.m. Head over for kids activities, prizes, free swimming and family fun.

In Superior, the Youth Council will be hosting the event with free swimming at the pool from noon to 8 p.m. Jumping castles will also be available throughout the day and the Youth Council has purchased some pool toys to add to the fun at the pool.

From 5-7 p.m. the Youth Council will be serving free hot dogs, snow-cones and cotton candy. DJ Supie Town will be playing from 5-8 p.m.

At this time the fireworks show has been cancelled due to fire restrictions. The Town will reschedule the fireworks show once there are no fire restrictions.

In the Tri-Community, there will be celebrations in Oracle and Mammoth.

The Oracle Community Center will sponsor a Fourth of July festival again this year at its location, 685 E. American Ave. The activities will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. There will be free lunch for children under the age of 16. Other adults are $5. Activities will be free to the public.

This year’s event will showcase activities sponsored by non-profit organizations and businesses located throughout the region. Local artisans and other vendors will be on hand providing unique experiences for all who attend.

In Mammoth, it’s all about the pool. On Thursday, July 4th, the Town of Mammoth and the Sea Lions Swim Team are hosting a Fourth of July Celebration at the Mammoth Swimming Pool. Admission is free from noon – 3 p.m. Stay cool in the pool and have lots of family fun with food, games and prizes!

If you’re in the mood for a more traditional July 4th celebration, why not head up to Miami for a parade?

Gather in historic downtown Miami on Thursday, July 4, beginning at 8 a.m., for music from the Celebration Band performing patriotic melodies from over the years. Witness the escorting of the American flag by the American Legion Riders up Sullivan St.. for the singing of the national anthem. Cheer on as the Independence Day Parade passes by!

However you celebrate, remember to do it safely.