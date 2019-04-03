Archaeologists, tribal monitors talk about Resolution Copper Cultural Resource Studies in Superior on April 10

Posted April 3rd, 2019

  The Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will hear a presentation about Native American cultural resource studies and monitoring being conducted for the Resolution Copper Project at the next CWG meeting on Wednesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. Guest speakers will be LeRoy Shingoitewa and Scott O’Mack from Westland Resources, who are overseeing the work currently underway, mostly by Native American tribal members and specialists.

  The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, Kearny, Winkelman, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.

  Meetings are held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce at 165 W. Main St. in Superior from 6-8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome, and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion.

  More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/

