Arboretum flute concert set for Saturday, Dec. 17

Posted December 15th, 2016

Bernie Haley performing on the flute. Photo by Linda Barron

  Holiday season hustle and bustle can make December a month some dread as hectic and stressful – that truly shouldn’t be the case, and Boyce Thompson Arboretum offers a peaceful respite now and all four seasons!

  Gold Canyon flute player Bernie Haley invites Arboretum members, their guests and visitors to slow down and relax during a peaceful Saturday interlude Dec. 17 – a lunchtime concert from about noon to 2 p.m. with live music on flute, didgeridoo, and maybe even some guitar. Predictions for a warm day mean he’ll play in the visitor center – chilly or inclement weather will move the music indoors, into the lecture room.

 “Bernie’s flute music ranges from soothing and peaceful to soaring and inspiring,” said BTA annual member, Linda. “The first time I heard him play was the live music festival, where he played flute and didgeridoo in front of the Drover’s Wool Shed. Music outdoors at BTA is always something special – and Bernie’s style is particularly suited to the gardens and trails. Can you imagine anything more relaxing than having an hour to sit in the sun and listening to live flute music while the wind rustles leaves and birds are singing in the gardens nearby?” 

  As usual, live music here will be free to our annual members – included with regular Arboretum daily admission of $10. Confirm event dates and times at cals.arizona.edu/bta.

