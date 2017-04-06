Apache Sky Casino opens

After much anticipation and delays, the Apache Sky Casino has officially opened.

On Friday April 1, a ribbon cutting Grand Opening ceremony was held at the casino. CEO Matt Olin along with the management team presided over the opening to the public. There was an earlier ceremony presided over by the Tribal Council on Thursday March 31 along with a flag raising which involved veterans from San Carlos. The ceremony was to showcase everyone who contributed to the creation of the Apache Sky Casino. Tribal dignitaries, local mayors and County Supervisors, San Carlos Apache Enterprise Gaming and Apache Gold management team attended. There was a blessing and dance performance by the Apache Gaan dancers. Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler spoke about the cooperation that was needed and given by everyone.

The new casino has over 300 slot machines, black jack and three card poker games. There is a bar and a gourmet food truck. The nationally recognized food truck is operated by the Whiskey Ranch Grill. They have appeared on the Food Network show, Chopped and on the Travel Channel programs, BBQ Pitmasters and BBQ Crawl. Tommy Duncan, Jr. is the owner. He and his wife Jennifer are the chefs/pit masters. They are the first husband and wife team to compete against each other on Chopped. They compete against each other and other professionals on the national barbecue circuit. Whiskey Ranch is based in Gilbert, Arizona. CEO Matt Olin says in the future the casino will bring in other food trucks, up to four at a time with different types of cuisine.

The opening of the casino is a boost to the economy in the area. It has brought jobs and it is believed that it will eventually bring other businesses and growth to this side of Pinal County.