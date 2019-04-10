Annual Oracle Spring Run Car Show moves to Living Word Chapel April 13

The Oracle Historical Society’s (OHS) annual fundraiser, the 33rd Oracle Spring Run Car Show, will be held on Saturday, April 13 in conjunction with Oracle Oaks Festival. Due to major construction at the Pinal County Courthouse Park, there will be change of venue. The temporary location has been generously made available by the Living Word Chapel on Highway 77, directly across from Oracle Ford.

A representative of the OHS stated, “Because of this disruption in the parade, the cars will not be running through Oracle this year. Please accept our apologies for this upset; but, next year, the agenda will be back to normal.”

The Spring Run is open to all cars, motorcycles and trucks. Participants may pick up entry forms at Carquest in Oracle or the OHS website: oraclehistoricalsociety.org. Among the many vendors there will be Mexican food, hot dogs, kettle corn, beef jerky, lots and lots of homemade bread and baked goodies throughout the day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cars will be awarded trophies at 2:30 p.m., after which they are free to leave. The vendors will also break down at the same time.

In addition to the temporary location, generous businesses and individuals donate funds to cover the Car Show t-shirts, dash plaques, trophies and door prizes.