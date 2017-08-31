Annual Oracle Run set for Oct. 21

The 35th Annual Oracle Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. The run will include 5K and 10K races. The Oracle Run is an independent race which benefits the non-profit organization Oracle Historical Society. On race day, registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with the races starting at 8 a.m. The race begins at the Acadia Ranch (Oracle Historical Society Museum), 825 Mt. Lemmon Highway in Oracle..

Pre-registration is underway. Entry fee is $35 until Oct. 6 when the fee is $45. Entry fee includes an Oracle Run T-shirt which will be designed by an Oracle artist. Awards will be given to 10K Overall Winners in men, women seniors and masters champions. 10K awards for age divisions will also be presented. In the 5K, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place overall awards for men and women will be presented. Additional random raffle prizes provided by local merchants will be drawn for at the end of the race.

The Oracle Run takes place in the cool mountain desert terrain (elevation 4,500 feet) of Oracle, Arizona. The race has been popular and the 10K has been known to be a tough run over the rolling hills. The 5K is challenging. Runners from all over the state and country have participated including world class runners. This is a competitive but fun event for all.

For more information or to register visit www.oraclehistoricalsociety.org or contact Race Coordinator Darrell Klesch at (520)896-9609. Messages are returned on Wednesdays.