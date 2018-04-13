Annual Fiesta de la Primavera to be held this weekend in San Manuel

Posted April 13th, 2018

St. Bartholomew’s Fiesta Queen Candidates are from left, Izabella Whitaker, Aiyana Jones and Ava Melton.

   St. Bartholomew’s annual Fiesta de la Primavera promises something for everyone this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Park Ave. and Main St. in San Manuel.

   From horseshoes and food booths to live entertainment (including local favorite Genaro Moreno) and gift baskets, raffles and dance, the Fiesta provides a wide range of activities.

   The Queen presentation and crowning will take place at noon. Vying for this year’s crown are Aiyana Jones, Izabella Whitaker and Ava Melton.

Genaro Moreno entertains during the 2017 Fiesta de la Primavera

   Along with Moreno (singing from 6:30 to 7:30) live entertainment includes Mariachi Corazon de Tucson, playing at 2:30 and 4, and Folklorico Miztontli performing from 2-2:30 and 3:30 to 4.  

 

Mariachi Corazon

 A dance, with Dee Jay Laguna, will run from 8 to 10 p.m. in the parish hall.

   Horseshoe sign ups will be at 1 p.m. (see related story) while raffles, game and food booths will be open all day.

   New food booths this year include corn on the cob, with toppings, and carne asada tacos.

   Other food booths will feature standard favorites: Navajo tacos, flautas, red and green chile burros, hamburgers and hot dogs.   Snow cones, ice cream cones and slushies will also be available.

Folklorico Miztontli

