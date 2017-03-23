Annual CVRMC Health Fair & Get Fit Run set for Saturday, April 1 – No foolin’

On April 1, 2017 Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center (CVRMC) will be hosting its annual Health Fair on the campus of the hospital located at 5880 S. Hospital Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our main focus is the health of all our communities. Through health screenings, education, information, and fitness activities provided by many professionals within our region, we can guide our community to healthier life choices,” affirmed Neal Jensen, CVRMC CEO. “Together, our mission is truly the health of the people we are dedicated to serve.”

The CVRMC Health Fair was designed to promote health, wellness, and injury/illness prevention by gathering many regional health and wellness professionals together in one location where free health screenings and valuable information could be disseminated to the population.

Information regarding dental health, well baby checks, air ambulance information, heart health, living wills, donor information, health careers, and much more will be provided at the health fair. CVRMC will be providing free health screenings including smoking cessation, AccuChecks, blood pressure, as well as information on prenatal care, mammography and much more. We are excited to bring the fair back this year after taking a short break due to construction.

With the goal of promoting physical wellness for all ages, the CVRMC Health Fair will kick off with the “Get Fit Run” The run is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and will go behind the hospital and onto a dirt path connecting with Ragus Rd. and up to Charles A Bejarano and around Lee Kornegay Schools. The Get Fit Run is a 5K and you can be timed with a $5 donation. Timed winners will be announced during the health fair at 9 a.m. Create a team, or take a run on your own! You can sign up online at www.cvrmc.org – click on our Health Fair page. We hope to see you there!

We will also be hosting a Craft Fair and Car Show and we currently have spots available for both. If you are interested in having a booth in our Craft Fair, please contact Lisa Remos at (480) 980-3202. Spots are $10 for a 10’ spot or $20 for a 20’ spot. Our car show this year is also expected to be a BIG hit! We are expecting to see several fine cars, boats and bikes. If you are interested in participating in the “5th Annual Wheels and Props Car and Boat Show” please contact Dan Macias at (928) 425-3261×1026 or (928) 701-2078.

For booth information, or if you have any questions please call Margo Flores at (928) 402-1111, Evelyn Vargas at (928) 402-1141, or Melissa Steele at (928) 402-1230.