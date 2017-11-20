Angela Villaverde recognized as Optimist Community Champion

By | Posted November 20th, 2017 |

Superior Optimists and Council Members celebrate with Angela Villaverde.

  The Superior Town Council and the Superior Optimist Club recognized Angela Villaverde as the 2017 Spirit of Optimism Community Champion on Thursday, during the November council meeting.  Angela was nominated unanimously by the membership of the Superior Optimist Club, she will preside over the Miracle on Main Street Christmas Light Parade on Dec. 2, 2017.

  Angela was nominated for this honor in recognition of her selfless giving and support for those in need.  In a proclamation read by Mayor Mila Besich-Lira it is quoted: “her selfless actions and generosity have left an impact on Superior and the surrounding communities of the Copper Corridor.  Many lives have been positively impacted by the energy and enthusiasm she generously gives.  Whether  it is a family or individual in need, a local youth group or sports team needing assistance, our community can count on Angela. She is often found on the 10th hole or gathering prizes for various tournaments, leading the way to ensure goals are met.  Angela goes above and beyond to help those in need.”

  Angela was surprised by the nomination, as she was lured to the meeting under the guise of seeing her son receive an award. (Angie received the award, not her son.)  Everyone in the Optimist Club and her family agreed it was hard to keep a secret from her. 

  You can watch a video of her receiving this surprise recognition online:

http://bit.ly/SuperiorCommunityChampion.

Mila Besich-Lira (380 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


