AMR provides free CPR training

Thanks to AMR and the Oracle Fire Department, Tri-Community residents are better equipped to save lives.

Late in May, local EMS provider American Medical Response (AMR), which operates as Tri-City Med, provided coaching to local residents, teaching them how to save lives through compression-only CPR. The event was part of AMR’s nationwide observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

Compression-only CPR allows bystanders to keep life-saving blood flowing through a victim’s body just by pressing on the chest in a hard, fast rhythm. Bystanders who provide compression-only CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chances of survival. Local schools and businesses are expected to participate in the event.

The event was held May 22 at the Oracle Fire Station.

