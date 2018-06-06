AMR provides free CPR training

By | Posted June 6th, 2018 |

An AMR Paramedic demonstrates the proper way to perform compression-only CPR.

  Thanks to AMR and the Oracle Fire Department, Tri-Community residents are better equipped to save lives.

  Late in May, local EMS provider American Medical Response (AMR), which operates as Tri-City Med, provided coaching to local residents, teaching them how to save lives through compression-only CPR. The event was part of AMR’s nationwide observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

  Compression-only CPR allows bystanders to keep life-saving blood flowing through a victim’s body just by pressing on the chest in a hard, fast rhythm. Bystanders who provide compression-only CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chances of survival. Local schools and businesses are expected to participate in the event.

  The event was held May 22 at the Oracle Fire Station.

  American Medical Response, Inc., America’s leading provider of medical transportation, provides services in 40 states and the District of Columbia. More than 28,000 AMR paramedics, EMTs, RNs and other professional work together to transport more than 4.8 million patients nationwide each year in critical, emergency and non-emergency situations. AMR also provides free fire services through Rural Metro Fire Department (www.ruralmetrofire.com) and managed transportation services through Access2Care (www.access2care.net). AMR is a subsidiary of Global Medical Response (www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com).

   For more information about AMR, visit www.amr.net and follow American Medical Response on Facebook, @AMR_Social on Twitter and Instagram.

AMR Paramedics coach some local residents on how to do compression only CPR.

