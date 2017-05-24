An American Hero – Patrick Gorham Jr.

On October 3, 1944, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported that a “Superior Man Dies in Action”. The article said “Staff Sergeant Patrick Gorham, Jr., 24-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Gorham, Superior, was killed in action in France August 10, according to word received from the war department by his parents.”

“Sergeant Gorham, a graduate of the Superior High School with the class of 1938, was with an infantry company. “

“Besides his parents, the sergeant leaves four sisters and five brothers, one of whom is with the Army Air Corps at Amarillo, Texas.”

“Mr. Gorham, Sr. has been chief deputy sheriff of Pinal County 26 years.”

In August 1945 at a simple ceremony in Superior, Patrick Gorham Jr. was awarded posthumously the Silver Star which was presented to his parents. The action for which he received the Silver Star took place after Gorham, a squad leader, volunteered to lead a patrol into enemy territory, to gather information on German strength and disposition. The official citation for the medal said, “He led the patrol skillfully through the enemy lines and secured the desired information, then proceeded to return to his organization.

“The patrol was intercepted by an enemy force on the return trip, whereupon Sergeant Gorham, with utter disregard for personal safety, stood fast and fearlessly engaged the enemy force, enabling other members of the patrol to return to their lines with the vital information.

“His gallantry, zealous devotion to duty, and determination that the mission at hand be accomplished without thought of personal safety or welfare, reflect the highest credit upon Sergeant Gorham’s character as a fighting infantryman.”

Gorham earned the Silver Star only one week after being awarded a Bronze Star for rescuing a wounded scout from an exposed forward position under enemy fire. He was serving with the 320th Infantry 35th Division when he was killed near Mortain, France. The Battle of Mortain was the first counteroffensive launched by the Germans after the D-Day landings. Although surprised and outnumbered, the Americans held, although suffering severe casualties.

Patrick was buried in France. In 1948, his body was exhumed and returned to the United States, where it was shipped by train to Coolidge, Arizona from the East Coast. On Saturday July 17, 1948, a Requiem Mass was held for Sgt. Gorham at St. Francis Church in Superior. The Reverend F.M. Marine officiated. Funeral services were held on Sunday with Miami Elks Lodge Number 1410 in charge. He was buried with full military honors in the family plot in Superior on Sunday July 18, 1948.

Patrick Gorham Jr. was born in Florence, Arizona Feb. 16, 1920 but spent most of his life in Superior. Following high school, Patrick went to work as a mechanic at the Magma smelter. He was also a cowboy and worked on some of the local ranches. His brother Jack Gorham said that Patrick used to carry a photograph of his horse in his wallet. He joined the Army on Feb. 2, 1942, two months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. One of the ranchers who Patrick worked for, Manuel Ruiz Sr. had a premonition and told some of his family members that he knew Patrick was never going to come back. He said, “That boy isn’t afraid of anything.”

On this Memorial Day, we honor those men and women who gave their lives to protect our country. Let us give thanks and pay tribute to these brave souls.

*“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” —— General George S. Patton