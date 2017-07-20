America observes Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week July 16-22, 2017

(Florence, AZ.) – During the week of July 16th through the 22nd, 2017, people across the United States and Canada will join together to recognize the work that probation, parole, and community supervision professionals do for our public safety. This year, the theme is “Clients, Employees, and Communities – Power through Partnerships”. Working together makes for stronger bonds between colleagues, community partners, and with those under supervision.

Today in America, there are over 5 million adults on community supervision and most of these individuals are monitored by pretrial, probation, and parole officers. Monitoring may take the form of home contacts, drug testing, making sure the offender attends counseling sessions and helping offenders to find suitable housing and employment. Many officers also supervise offenders using electronic monitoring equipment which requires expert knowledge of newer technologies.

Budget shortfalls mean that community corrections professionals must be creative in finding solutions to make sure those they supervise have the support needed to find jobs, housing, and treatment. By collaborating with community leaders and volunteering their own time off work, many officers are making a difference while faced with expanding caseloads and additional responsibilities. In Pinal County, Adult and Juvenile Probation Departments have numerous partnerships with non-profits, mental health agencies, law enforcement, civic and citizen groups. These collaborations result in better service to those we supervise and improved outcomes.

Pinal County Adult Probation provides Pretrial and Presentence services to the Superior Court and post-conviction supervision to nearly 2,300 persons placed on supervised probation and approximately 75 individuals placed on pretrial release. Pinal County Adult Probation utilizes assessments and risk based supervision to facilitate long-term positive behavior change in persons under supervision which results in safer communities.

Chief Adult Probation Officer Rod McKone, “There is a growing concern for the unintended consequences of imprisonment. Specifically, high rates of incarceration have damaged children, families, and communities. Community supervision provided by skilled officers represents an effective and fiscally responsible alternative to incarceration. Through the use of positive reinforcement, skill development and graduated sanctions, Pinal County Probation Officers are facilitating long-term positive behavioral change in persons on probation. Through the use of evidence-based practices and interventions, probation officers are helping stabilize families, reduce recidivism and make the community safer.”

Pinal County Juvenile Court Services currently supervises 318 juveniles from diversion to probation and oversees 718 dependency cases. Volunteers within the court system help bridge the gap by supporting many activities like restorative justice initiatives and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

Juvenile Court Services Director Denise Smith, “Today, our youth’s future is compromised because the juvenile justice system is in urgent need of fixing. There are several states that have instituted reforms to reduce youth incarceration rates and those that have done so, have curbed crime without compromising public safety. Pinal County, along with other juvenile departments in Arizona, are on top of the reform by making decisions to adopt juvenile justice reform practices, such as Evidence Based Practices, Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative and the philosophy around Kids at HOPE, where all kids are capable of success, no exceptions! We are fortunate to have staff, community partners and volunteers who work together to provide the necessary and appropriate resources to our youth and families”.

Members of our community are encouraged to join together during Pretrial, Probation, Parole Supervision Week to honor those who work to make our communities a safer place to live.

For additional information about Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, please contact:

• Donna McBride, Public Information Officer, Pinal County Juvenile Court Services 520-866-4405 DMcBride@courts.az.gov

• Kristie Wooley, Adult Probation Supervisor, Pinal County Adult Probation 520-866-5626 Kristie.Wooley@pinalcountyaz.gov