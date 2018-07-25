Along the Gila: Are You Registered to Vote?

The last day to register for the primary elections in Arizona is Monday, July 30. Please register and spread the word, for Arizona’s primary is sometimes more important than the general election. The primary election itself will be on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Remember, local elections have been combined with state elections by action of the Arizona legislature. There are no separate local elections.

Like toads emerging after a summer monsoon, the campaign signs are beginning to proliferate in the Copper Basin, both state and local. More will be emerging, I am sure.

I was driving through Mammoth the other day and noticed a new sign on what used to be the Sunny and 77 Café, and it said “Maria’s Café.” That threw me for a while, because the only “Maria’s” I know is the great place in Hayden. I learned that the Maria’s in Mammoth belongs to Maria Garcia, and this is the first week of operation. It is open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Well, there’s another place opening up soon, this time in Kearny. The old Club Royale building on Highway 77 will become G and J’s Bar and Grill. The owners are Gabina and Javier Olmedo. They hope things will be in readiness for a end-of-August opening.

And that’s not all! Vanessa Camacho and Amanda Muñoz will be having a Monday, July 30, opening of The Snak Shak, near the Tilbury railroad crossing in Kearny. This takes the place of Big D’s which closed last month. Vanessa and Amanda have been working and planning ever since for their new operation.

These are good signs of a strengthened economy emerging in the area. The recession hit us long and hard, so it is good to see local businesses, supported by local people and a growing number of tourists, springing up.

The folks at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Kearny are getting ready to serve all the teachers, administration, and staff of the schools in Hayden/Winkelman and in Kearny a welcoming meal as they prepare for the opening of the school year. It will be a breakfast in Hayden /Winkelman and a luncheon in Kearny. This is something the church members do each year as a simple “welcome back” and “thank you.”

The Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce continues to grow in strength and in numbers. I confess to being partial, since I am one of the newer members on the board, but I am convinced that our area businesses, working together as much as possible, can help bring about a resurgence in our communities. Even businesses in Superior and elsewhere are joining our chamber since our lively director, Veronica Bracamonte, arrived on the scene.

The chamber is hosting a mixer for persons interested in its work. It will be a time for the current members, new members and interested persons to get together and learn more about the chamber’s plans. The mixer is Thursday, August 16, at 6 p.m. in the banquet room of the General Kearny Inn. Food will be served and beverages may be purchased. The chamber especially wants to reach out to businesses and community leaders. Come and see what’s happening.

That’s the info for this week. Remember, exercise your right to register and vote.