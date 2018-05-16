Along the Gila: Graduations, Memorial Day and a Bridge of Unity

May is a month of transition. It’s graduation season, and the young people will experience a sudden change in their lives. The normal routine of class and events, friends and family, will be dislocated. A new field of choices will open up for them, but the changes are significant.

It’s a time of economic transition as well. Local business takes a drop. The winter residents are now gone for the season. Gas prices rise this time of year, right when the family would like to take a vacation. Church congregations see their attendance (and financial offerings) go down.

We’re all in need of something positive. So, strike up the band! The Ray High School Band will be playing at Old Time Pizza this Thursday, May 17, at 6 p.m. Then singer/guitarist Neal Wood will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s all a benefit for the new band uniforms. Old Time Pizza will donate 20 percent of every dollar spent there from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will also be a free will offering jar. On top of all that, Ruby Smith has organized a community yard sale which will take place uptown at the same time. Again, all proceeds go toward the uniforms for the band. Let’s make it a night out for a good cause.

As school ends and the heat climbs, all the young people (and their parents) are looking forward to the summer swimming season. It will begin on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, with a free swim day. With the help of ASARCO and citizen contributions, the last few years have put the pool in good shape. This past week, local artist Dusty Mitchell put the finishing touches on the pool’s entrance using her characteristic style and bright colors, tying in with the colors on the library and its activity center. It looks good!

Our area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a mixer for chamber members and people interested in the chamber’s work at the General Kearny Inn at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 7. More information is available from Veronica Bracamonte at the chamber office in Kearny. The chamber is growing in numbers and in helpful activities.

The Kearny Town Council will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 21, at 7:30 p.,m. The agenda will be posted at Town Hall and at the Kearny Post Office on Friday, May 18. Elections are coming up, and three Town Council positions will be open, as well as the office of Mayor. I’ve heard that a couple of members might be retiring, but I haven’t heard about any new candidates. Interested? Talk with Town Clerk Cathy Woolery at Town Hall.

Finally, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors has announced that the new bridge over the Gila River at Kelvin will have a ribbon cutting and other ceremonies on Friday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m. The supervisors and other county personnel will have opening remarks. It’s quite a structure, a real contrast to the old bridge both in size and style. The new bridge will be a memorial to Stephani Yesenski and will be called the Jake Bridge of Unity.

The old bridge will remain as a walking bridge, continuing to provide access to the Gila River and the Arizona Trail.

Until next week, use sun screen, drink lots of water and get your exercise in.