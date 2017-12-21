Along the Gila: Good Things Happening

Some good things happened along the Gila this week. The new center behind Kearny’s town library was dedicated last Friday. The Pinal County Courthouse, also in Kearny, has received extensive physical improvements. The people of Riverside had a “town square” celebration complete with a visit from Santa Claus, other food and fun, and a large display of lights. And the people of the Copper Basin are reaching out in many ways to provide Christmas gifts, especially for children.

The old youth center behind Kearny’s library has been a building in search of a purpose. The folks at the library had a vision for a multi-purpose program involving not only the young people, but a space for community projects to take place. Over the last few months, with the help of volunteers, the Friends of the Library, the Town of Kearny and ASARCO the building has been transformed, inside and out. New cabinets, new paint and substantial equipment for youth activities have come about.

The date of the dedication, on a Friday, recognized that one of the building’s purposes is for young people. The Friday program for youth has already been a going proposition, and the building’s new look will only make things better.

The courthouse in Kearny has been receiving many improvements from Pinal County. It now sports a new efficient furnace and air conditioning system. This week the walk and curb at the entrance were improved with a strikingly-designed ramp to make the building access easier. Other improvements have been put in place, too.

Last week, in this paper, Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios wrote that the county plans to continue supporting the Free Saturday at the Kearny transfer station. He mentioned that the county would provide service every other month. That led to questions like, “Does this mean that the Town of Kearny is taking away the other Saturdays?” Well, on a happy note, the answer is that the usual schedule of the second Saturday of each month will continue. I know that the volunteers who make this service possible are glad for its continuance. This is an integral way to keep our homes and businesses blight-free, along with the new monthly curbside pick up of yard waste by RAD Sanitation.

Now we can count the hours until Christmas comes. The folks at Good Shepherd Church in Kearny, who have a new pastor and are still working out service times, announce that regular Sunday worship will be at 9 a.m. with coffee hour and refreshments both before and after worship. They also invite everyone to their 3:30 p.m. service of Lessons and Carols this Sunday, just before the sunset betokens the coming of Christmas Eve.

The Light House Assembly of God is offering a series of Financial Peace University classes, with Carol DuBois and Amber Barton offering their leadership. The weeks courses begin on Thursday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m. and will end in March. This is a serious program, and has been very helpful to many people in handling their finances in a better way. There is a fee for this course, for this is much more than is offered by many so-called “financial helpers.” Call Carol DuBois at (520) 591-1923 for more information.

Have a blessed Christmas, everyone.