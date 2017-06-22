Along the Gila: Fourth of July and Other Copper Corridor Tidbits

Posted June 22nd, 2017

Copper Corridor residents will have two opportunities to ooh and ahh over fireworks displays this year. On July 1, Apache Sky Casino will host festivities in Dudleyville and on July 4th the Town of Hayden will have fabulous fireworks.

  The new Apache Sky Casino is beginning to make a real mark on our area. It is becoming a big employer, with people from the surrounding towns making up part of the work force. It has been meeting with civic officials to make official and helpful connections which could lead to further employment opportunities and other kinds of growth in our towns.

  On Saturday, July 1, the casino is offering a free fireworks show at its site in Dudleyville. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m., but the music begins at 6 p.m. and hot dogs and sodas (at only $1 each) will be readily available. This is a good family-friendly event, and there should be more than enough parking for everyone.

  The Fourth of July there will be fireworks in Hayden. These are provided through the financial gifts of many people, and the fire departments from Hayden/Winkelman and Kearny will be supervising the event. So, as you see, there are now two opportunities to experience a fine display. I hope all of us will be able to see both events.

  The heat of the summer is fully upon us, which makes the swimming pools in Superior, Kearny, Hayden, Mammoth and San Manuel particularly attractive. The town of Kearny has announced  that swimming lessons will begin Monday, June 26, and end on Friday, July 7. Lessons run from noon until 12:30 p.m. each day. The lesson fee is $30 per swimmer, plus the pool admission fee (varies). There are three levels: water readiness, beginner, and stroke ready. More information and registration forms are available at the pool window from 1-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

  San Manuel’s Copper Town Association will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the San Manuel Senior Center.  I am sure that the association would appreciate the support of more community members as they do their best to improve the town.

  Budget meeting usually draw big yawns, but as Kearny’s Town Council wrestles with community needs and financial realities it is doing its best to benefit all of us. A special budget hearing will take place on Monday, June 26, at 4:30 p.m. Why so early in the day? Because the town’s reserve funds are precariously low, and the town’s budget the past few years has relied on the draw-down of its reserve funds, the only “savings account” available. Please be present to support the Mayor and Council in their work. For more information, contact Kearny Town Hall.

  The summer heat does terrible things to our yards. Weeds grow and good plants wither, even cacti. Let’s keep up the curb appeal of our yards.

