ADL recognizes Hayden High School as ‘No Place for Hate’

Posted May 29th, 2019

Students and faculty are excited about the No Place For Hate designation at Hayden High School.

  ADL Arizona has designated 31 Arizona schools as No Place For Hate® (NPFH). Among them is Hayden High School (HHS) which is being recognized for creating a safe learning environment, bringing awareness to the issues of bullying and bias, promoting diversity, unity, and respect among students. No Place For Hate® is an ADL initiative offering students, teachers, administrators and family members the opportunity to work together to enhance a culture of respect in the school community. The program encourages schools to complete various campus activities and projects to promote unity and reduce bullying, name-calling and other expressions of bias.

  Carlos Galindo-Elvira, an HHS 1985 graduate and ADL Arizona Regional Director, commented, “I am beaming with pride that Hayden High School joins 30 Arizona schools committed to campuses free of bias, bullying and bigotry.” Adding, “The work by Hayden High School demonstrates the leadership and direction of students working toward inclusivity and respect for all students.” Hayden High School’s banner was presented to the HHS No Place for Hate Committee at a student assembly on May 15, 2019. Members of the committee include: Carol Monroy, Joel Rodriguez,

Noah Monroy, Robert Manriquez, Jorge Rodriguez, Ari Pacheco, Josiel Rodriguez, and Adriano Cruz. Mrs. Laura Lopez, an HHS teacher, serves as the NPFH School Coordinator.

ABOUT NO PLACE FOR HATE

No Place for Hate has been impacting schools across the country since its inception in 1999. The program is currently active in over 1,700 schools and communities impacting 1.2 million students. No Place for Hate® provides schools with a framework for combating bias, bullying and hate. With ADL’s help, schools put long-term solutions in place for creating and maintaining a positive climate where students, faculty, administration and family members feel empowered to take a stand against hate and bullying.

ABOUT ADL

ADL is a leading anti-hate organization. Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of anti-Semitism and bigotry, its timeless mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all. Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of hate with the same vigor and passion. ADL is the first call when acts of anti-Semitism occur. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online, ADL’s ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate. More at www.adl.org.

