Acclaimed bluegrass band coming to Kearny

Jeff Scroggins and Colorado are one of the nation’s most electrifying and entertaining bluegrass bands on center stage these days. The band, currently on tour, will make an appearance at the Ray Unified District Auditorium for a performance on the evening of Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 7-9 p.m. There are no advance ticket sales for the event, but tickets will be available at the sales window from 5-7 p.m. on the night of the performance. You can also reserve seats today by RSVP on the Ray Unified School District Facebook page (http://bit.ly/2pJ16Sd). This event will likely be a sellout so reserve your seats in advance.

The band will be performing as a creative curriculum fund raising event for the Ray School District’s Art, Music and Drama departments. Concert proceeds will also assist in needed repairs and upgrades at the auditorium facility.

The band has been concertizing for several years. Jeff Scroggins is a banjo virtuoso. The band members are all award winners. The group is playing stops in southern Arizona and then will depart for Ireland and a full schedule of concerts there before their return to the U.S.A.

Jeff Scroggins and the band have also agreed to provide a workshop for the Ray District band students on the afternoon of the performance from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Then the group will present a brief concert for the students and school staff in the auditorium from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

For more information about Jeff Scroggins and Colorado, and to hear some of their music, visit their webpage at www.jeffscrogginsandcolorado.com.