Abandoned home in San Manuel to be demolished by county

By | Posted December 19th, 2018 |

125 S. McNab Pkwy.

  Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios is happy to report that the County Superior Court has approved a long awaited request to demolish an abandoned San Manuel structure located at 125 S. McNab Pkwy.

  The Pinal County Code Enforcement Division has received dozens of complaints regarding this structure over the past 10 years. This abandoned home has no legal owner and has been a constant community eyesore.

  Pinal County does not frequently involve itself in the demolishment of these public nuisances, however due to the extreme circumstances, safety of the this structure and years of distress, this was a rare exception.

  Rios’ office worked with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office and the San Manuel Community in this effort.

  Pinal County is currently going through a demolition bidding process and will post a notice on the property once a proposed date of demolition is secured.

