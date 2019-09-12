A Superior Queen in the Making – Ashley Lopez

By | Posted September 12th, 2019 |

Ashley Lopez

  The Saint Francis of Assisi Church will be hosting its annual Fiesta Patrias and Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.  One of the traditions of the annual Fiesta is the crowning of a Queen who will reign over the event and serve as the Fiesta Queen for the year.

  This year, Ashley Lopez, a third grader at John F. Kennedy School in Superior, is running for Fiesta Queen.  

  “I wanted to run for queen to help the church and be a good example,” she said.    

  Her last fundraiser is a cornhole and horseshoe tournament at the US 60 Park on on Aug. 31, 2019.  While she does not have any candidates running against her for the position of queen she and her family are doing their part to raise money for the Catholic Church, they have hosted a variety of events including bake sales and a pastry bingo.

  Ashley’s favorite subject in school is Math.  She enjoys playing basketball and soccer but is not as much of a fan of softball. 

  “I like scoring goals,” she explained.   

  She started to play soccer and basketball after watching her sisters play.  In her free time she likes to play with her friends.  Her favorite color is pink.  She said she is learning a lot about being responsible as she runs for queen.

  Ashley is the daughter of Steve and Toni Lopez.  Her grandparents are Alfred and Susan Sanchez of Superior and Conchita and the late Steve Lopez also of Superior.  She has two sisters, Stephanie and Natalie.  The whole family is involved in supporting her efforts to run for queen including many of her extended family members.

  In her sweetest and queen like voice Ashley stated, “We did it! Thank you, Mommy and Daddy and everyone for their help and support.” 

  Ashley will be crowned at the 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Sept. 21.

