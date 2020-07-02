3 Bees BBQ opens in San Manuel

3 Bees BBQ is now open in San Manuel.

A new restaurant has opened in San Manuel. The name of the new eatery is 3 Bees BBQ. It is the idea of Pat and Robert Wynn.

Pat and Robert are from Peoria, Illinois and have lived in San Manuel for four years. Pat said that they enjoy living in San Manuel.

“People are friendlier and the weather is 100% better,” she said. “We like barbecue and it was not available in town. Seemed like a good idea for a barbecue place.”

Pat added that she thinks San Manuel would be a good place for a lot of businesses to start.

The 3 Bees name comes from three of the restaurant’s main menu items: Baby Back Ribs, Brisket and Burgers. Besides these three barbecue staples, they have pulled pork and beef sandwiches, barbecued chicken, wings and more. Sides include macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries or potato logs, applesauce, cole slaw and potato salad. They have a variety of desserts to choose from.

3 Bees BBQ offers inside or patio dining and takeout. They are open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Tuesdays. They are located at 505 S. McNab Pkwy. You can view their menu at https://3beesbbq.com/. For ordering, you can contact them at (520) 385-1214.

Editor’s Note: It’s a mark of how popular this new eatery will be. Pat and Robert had to postpone their official grand opening. They had a soft opening earlier this month and actually ran out of meat! We tried it the other day. So good. The prices are good and the portion size is just about perfect. Try it. You won’t be sorry! ~jrc